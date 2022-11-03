Bitcoin Maintains $20,000 As FED Announces Expected Rate Increase

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Maintains $20,000 As FED Announces Expected Rate Increase

Foxy - Coincu
2022-11-03 02:11
Bitcoin has a slight fluctuation in supply around $20,000 after the announcement of the Fed’s interest rate hike. As expected by observers, the Fed continued to raise interest rates by 0.75% for the fourth time in a row in 2022.
On November 2, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) – the country’s central bank – announced the latest interest rate adjustment. As expected by observers, the Fed continued to raise interest rates by 0.75%, this is the fourth consecutive time in 2022 that the interest rate has been maintained at 0.75%.
The Fed announced a 75bps rate hike, in line with expectations. With U.S. economic data improving, the next FOMC release on Dec. 14 will show whether the Fed has turned. https://t.co/oq8N5MgYZa
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 2, 2022
Since the beginning of the year, the Fed has had a total of 6 interest rate hikes, bringing the most important parameter for the US economy from 0.25% to 4%. This is the highest interest rate the Fed has imposed since the 2008 economic crisis in an attempt to curb US inflation, which has remained at a four-decade high for many months.
Fed officials will have one more rate adjustment before dawn on December 14.
Bitcoin (BTC) barely fluctuated with the news that the Fed raised interest rates to 0.75% as expected. BTC initially fell from the $20,450 zone to $20,141 within minutes of the Fed data being posted. However, when Mr. Powell said the pace of rate hikes could slow since December, prices showed a positive sign of rising towards $20,800.
However, when the Fed Chairman announced that he would raise the interest rate target higher in 2023, the world’s largest cryptocurrency plummeted to $ 20,048. The price has now recovered slightly to $20,270.
24h BTC price chart. Source: Coincu.com
Other major cryptocurrencies are also affected by Bitcoin price fluctuations: Ethereum is down slightly to $1,502, while other altcoins have corrected between 2 and 8% from where they were 24 hours ago.
Source: Coin360
View full text