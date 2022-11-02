Lending Protocol TrueFi Issues Notice of Default to Invictus Capital for Failing to Repay Loan

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Lending Protocol TrueFi Issues Notice of Default to Invictus Capital for Failing to Repay Loan

Krisztian Sandor - CoinDesk
2022-11-02 21:07
Decentralized lending protocol TrueFi issued a notice of default on Wednesday to failed crypto hedge fund Invictus Capital after it missed repaying a $1 million loan.
Invictus took out a $1 million uncollateralized loan from TrueFi’s Binance USD (BUSD) credit pool, which was due to mature on Oct. 30, according to data on TrueFi’s loan dashboard. The borrower secured the loan with its good financial standing and reputation but didn’t pledge any assets against it, complicating the recovery of losses and restitution to those who invested in the credit pool.
TrueFi said it tapped its default protection fund designed to compensate affected investors, cutting 10% of the platform’s governance token TRU locked up in staking.
TrueFi $BUSD Pool Update for Nov 2nd:TrueFi issued a notice of default to NWH/Invictus for non-payment on its $1.0m loan due 10/30.NWH has entered into Cayman voluntary liquidation & @Archblock_ is participating.Per default response plan, 10% of staked TRU has been slashed.
— TrueFi (@TrueFiDAO) November 2, 2022
New World Holding, Invictus’ parent company, entered into a court-advised liquidation process on the Cayman Islands this summer after it became insolvent due to the implosion of the Terra blockchain and crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy.
Following the loan default, Archblock (formerly TrustToken), which manages relations between lenders and borrowers on TrueFi, will join the liquidation process in an attempt to reclaim assets. At the time, when TrueFi originated the loan to Invictus, Archblock was the sole underwriter of the loan.
This is the second loan default within a month on the TrueFi platform after Blockwater missed payment on a $3 million debt in October, CoinDesk reported. Rival lending platform Maple also encountered a default on a $10 million loan.
“Collections on the New World Holdings and Blockwater loans will be handled by Archblock’s special servicing team on behalf of TrueFi,” Diana Bushard, general counsel at Archblock, told CoinDesk. “Archblock has engaged local counsel in both matters and is actively pursuing asset recovery to minimize their impact on TrueFi lenders.”
Recent defaults on loans without collateral demonstrated the inherent fragility of uncollateralized lending based on trust, according to Walter Teng, vice president of digital assets at research firm Fundstrat.
View full text