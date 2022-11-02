copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-02)
Binance
2022-11-02 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -1.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,100 and $20,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,241, down by -1.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MASK, PEOPLE, and RNDR, up by 72%, 26%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin and Ether Steady Ahead of Fed Decision
- Evmos, Connector of Cosmos and Ethereum Blockchains, Raises $27M in Token Sale
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Slip Ahead of Fed
- Dogecoin Above 200-Day Moving Average By Most Since June 2021
- TradFi Firm Marex Makes Crypto Hires to Lead Digital Assets Push
- What to Expect From Ethereum’s Next Big Upgrade
- DeFi Protocol Solend Struck by $1.26M Oracle Exploit
- France, Switzerland, Singapore to Test DeFi in Forex Markets
- FIS Subsidiary Worldpay to Enable USDC Settlements on Polygon
- Citi Says Ether May Be Moving Toward a Deflationary Future
- Experts Recommend Ether and Bitcoin Options 'Straddles' to Capture Post-Fed Price Swings
- Singapore’s DBS Explains How Big Banks Can Implement DeFi, Too
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3239 (-4.11%)
- ETH: $1535.71 (-2.57%)
- BNB: $319.7 (-1.57%)
- XRP: $0.4517 (-2.10%)
- DOGE: $0.13105 (-5.54%)
- ADA: $0.3904 (-2.76%)
- SOL: $30.9 (-4.10%)
- MATIC: $0.8547 (-2.70%)
- DOT: $6.29 (-3.08%)
- SHIB: $0.00001206 (-5.41%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MASK/BUSD (+72%)
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+26%)
- RNDR/BUSD (+19%)
