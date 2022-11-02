Binance Market Update (2022-11-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -1.51% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,100 and $20,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,241, down by -1.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MASK , PEOPLE , and RNDR , up by 72%, 26%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: