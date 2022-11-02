Exchange
Previewing Next Week's US Midterm Election

Nikhilesh De - CoinDesk
2022-11-02 17:00
The U.S. election is next week. Control of the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, not to mention state legislatures and governorships. The crypto industry is playing a bigger role in 2022 than it did in 2020, but still not a large enough role to apparently matter overly to the results. Despite that, what happens next week will define crypto legislation in the U.S. for the next two years.
You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions.

One week till the elections

The narrative

The U.S. midterm election is next week! There are 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and, this close to Election Day, still a surprisingly large number of questions about how exactly Congress's divide will shake out next year.

Why it matters

Regulators have increasingly signaled that the only way U.S. crypto companies will see guidelines covering their operations is if Congress acts by passing measures the President can then sign into law. A number of efforts in 2022 are stalling or have stalled, leaving the effort to the 118th Congress.

Breaking it down

There are a few major efforts we might see Congress take up next year.
I wrote about some of the legislative efforts a few weeks ago so I won’t rehash them here. Other legislative efforts include the Lummis-Gillibrand bill, which isn’t so much intended to be passed as a piece of legislation as it is more a compilation of the different issues regulators and industry participants are trying to grapple with. Still, I imagine we’ll see the bill reappear in full or in part next year.
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is set to retire from the Senate at the end of this term. He introduced a stablecoin bill earlier this year, and it’s unclear whether he has a successor who can take up the effort when Congress returns.
Despite this, there's still a ton of interest in trying to influence candidates and the future of legislation. My colleague Jesse Hamilton took a look at campaign donations for this election cycle, noting that the crypto industry poured over $80 million into races over the past few months – a lot of money, even if it’s not that much compared with the billion dollars donated this year.
That being said, these donations don’t seem to have had a widespread influence just yet. Many candidates supported by the industry lost their primary races, while several who won their races have not yet established firm views on crypto regulations.
Those who have shared crypto views include both familiar names – Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) – as well as newcomers, like Katie Britt, a Republican running for the Senate in Alabama, and Jonathan Jackson, a Democrat running for the House in Illinois.
We’ll have more to come on this over the coming week, and a live blog on election night as polls start closing.

Analyzing MiCA's Next Steps

The European Union is set to be the first major jurisdiction in the world to agree how to regulate the digital asset sector, via its Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA).
Under the recently agreed text, providers of crypto services – which means anything from trading to custody to fiat exchanges – will need a license and be monitored by a financial regulator from one of the EU’s member states (Germany’s BaFin, say). Issuers of stablecoins – crypto assets which claim to maintain their value against assets such as the euro – will be subject to a bunch of other rules to ensure they keep their promise; regulators want them to hold reserves to avoid another Terra-style debacle.

Biden’s rule

Changing of the guard

Key: (nom.) = nominee, (rum.) = rumored, (act.) = acting, (inc.) = incumbent (no replacement anticipated)
