Binance Market Update (2022-11-02)
Binance
2022-11-02 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -0.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,338 and $20,561 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,409, down by -0.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MASK, RNDR, and LIT, up by 64%, 25%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Evmos, Connector of Cosmos and Ethereum Blockchains, Raises $27M in Token Sale
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Slip Ahead of Fed
- Dogecoin Above 200-Day Moving Average By Most Since June 2021
- TradFi Firm Marex Makes Crypto Hires to Lead Digital Assets Push
- What to Expect From Ethereum’s Next Big Upgrade
- DeFi Protocol Solend Struck by $1.26M Oracle Exploit
- France, Switzerland, Singapore to Test DeFi in Forex Markets
- FIS Subsidiary Worldpay to Enable USDC Settlements on Polygon
- Citi Says Ether May Be Moving Toward a Deflationary Future
- Experts Recommend Ether and Bitcoin Options 'Straddles' to Capture Post-Fed Price Swings
- Singapore’s DBS Explains How Big Banks Can Implement DeFi, Too
- Larry Summers Warns Dollar Reversal Could Bring Inflationary Pressure, Posing Challenge for Fed, Bitcoin
- Bloomberg Strategist: Ethereum Is ‘Doing to the World What Netflix Did to Blockbuster’
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3206 (-4.09%)
- ETH: $1558.6 (-0.97%)
- BNB: $318.6 (-0.25%)
- XRP: $0.4571 (-0.39%)
- DOGE: $0.13035 (-6.16%)
- ADA: $0.3936 (-2.31%)
- SOL: $31.33 (-3.54%)
- MATIC: $0.8564 (-2.91%)
- DOT: $6.33 (-2.91%)
- SHIB: $0.00001197 (-7.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
