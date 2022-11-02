Dogecoin Above 200-Day Moving Average By Most Since June 2021

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dogecoin Above 200-Day Moving Average By Most Since June 2021

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-11-02 12:56
The Twitter-inspired rally in the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) over the past week has pushed that crypto well above its technically notable 200-day moving average.
Trading at below $0.06 one week ago, DOGE rallied to above $0.15 at its high on Tuesday thanks to Elon Musk closing his Twitter purchase and hope of some sort of integration with the popular social media platform.
As of Tuesday, the ratio between DOGE's going market price and the 200-day simple-moving average (SMA), also known as the Mayer Multiple, stood at 1.83, the highest since June 2021, according to data provided by charting platform TradingView.
Not surprisingly Dogecoin's Mayer Multiple is the highest among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
"Dogecoin rallied over 100% last week on speculation of integration with Twitter. The surge is meaningful on its chart, noting the breakout above the 200-day MA and former peaks," Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, wrote in a note to clients.
Dogecoin has crossed into bullish territory above the 200-day SMA and the Ichimoku cloud. (Fairlead Strategies)
The chart shows DOGE has surged past its 200-day SMA, Ichimokou cloud (the blue shaded area) and the Aug. 16 high of $0.0917, turning the resistance into support. Crossovers above or below the cloud are widely taken to represent early signs of a bullish or bearish trend change.
According to Stockton, DOGE's breakout may have long-term implications if the bulls manage to build a new base above the former resistance-turned-support of $0.0917 marked by the horizontal line on the above chart.
Yet chasing the rally now may be risky, due to the possibility of a "sell the news" event, according to Stockton. Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late last week. So, traders who bought DOGE ahead of that event might book profit, fueling a price pullback.
This may be happening already as DOGE is down 8.5% on Wednesday morning to $0.129, now off nearly 17% from its peak level on Tuesday.
And while the MACD histogram, the indicator below the price chart, shows strong upward momentum, the stochastic oscillator has turned lower from above-80 or overbought levels, suggesting scope for a bull breather or temporary price pullback. Chart analysts use the MACD to gauge trend strength and trend changes and stochastic to identify overbought and oversold levels.
View full text