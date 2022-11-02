copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-02)
Binance
2022-11-02 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -1.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,327 and $20,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,521, down by -0.28%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MASK, RNDR, and LIT, up by 58%, 36%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Singapore’s DBS Explains How Big Banks Can Implement DeFi, Too
- Larry Summers Warns Dollar Reversal Could Bring Inflationary Pressure, Posing Challenge for Fed, Bitcoin
- Bloomberg Strategist: Ethereum Is ‘Doing to the World What Netflix Did to Blockbuster’
- A Quarter of Americans Say Inflation, Economy Woes Sparking Interest in Crypto, Poll FindsFears over inflation and the struggling economy has translated to a growing interest in crypto for a quarter of voters surveyed in a new poll commissioned by crypto asset management firm Grayscale.
- MoneyGram Debuts Crypto Purchases on Mobile AppPayments firm MoneyGram (MGI) has added a service to its mobile app allowing nearly all U.S. customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC).
- South African Supermarket Giant Pick n Pay Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments: Report
- First Mover Americas: DOGE Doubles in October, Coinbase Goes to Bat for Ripple
- Bernstein: Small Economic Recovery Would Turn Ether's Tokenomics Favorable
- Crypto Regulation Will Be a Priority for G20 Under India Presidency, Official Says
- Fed Preview: As Crypto Market Sees Smaller Rate Hikes From December, Major Banks Warn 'Slower Doesn't Mean Lower'Risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, have recently found a footing on hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot away from jumbo interest rate hikes from December to end the so-called liquidity tightening sooner than expected and signal the same at its Nov. 2 meeting. However, major investment banks believe that the Fed could keep the doors open for continued jumbo rate hikes and a potential switch to smaller rate hikes would not necessarily imply an early end of liquidity tightening.
- Displaying NFTS: Seven Best Ways to Show Off Your Collection
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3779 (-2.59%)
- ETH: $1575 (-0.77%)
- BNB: $322.2 (-1.56%)
- XRP: $0.4601 (-0.45%)
- DOGE: $0.13937 (-4.80%)
- ADA: $0.3997 (-3.01%)
- SOL: $31.91 (-2.89%)
- MATIC: $0.8636 (-4.11%)
- DOT: $6.44 (-3.74%)
- SHIB: $0.00001233 (-5.15%)
Top gainers on Binance:
