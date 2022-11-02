Lightning Network Released Urgent Fix After Users Reported Vulnerability

One user exploited a Bitcoin consensus bug that affected the connection between Lightning Network nodes. The network’s developers have released a fix for this bug and this error has been fixed.

According to Coindesk, on November 1, a user with Twitter account Burak caused a stir in Lightning Labs when he allegedly created a non-standard Bitcoin transaction that prevented users from opening new Lightning channels.

This immediately causes the running of Bitcoin-deployed Bitcoin nodes called btcd to suddenly stop generating new blocks of transactions and all corresponding Lightning Network Daemon (LND) nodes to fail.

Bitcoin Core-based Core Lightning (CLN) nodes are not affected. The vulnerability exploited by Burak was subsequently fixed by Elle Mouton and Oliver Gugger.

Lightning Labs, the developer of Lightning Network, has released an emergency fix version lnd v0.15.4-Beta, asking first node operators to update their nodes to the latest version as soon as possible.

Attention lnd node operators: please update your nodes to 0.15.4 ASAP! We are aware of the current issue causing some lnd nodes to stop syncing due to an issue with btcd's wire parsing library, and have released a hot fix (v0.15.4) for lnd. https://t.co/pqRMGTjP0v — Lightning Labs (@lightning) November 1, 2022

Burak’s actions have sparked discussions in the Bitcoin community, and they worry about how similar mining operations should be handled in the future.