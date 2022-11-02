More Than Half Of Americans Surveyed Agree That Crypto Are The Future Of Finance

Americans are divided on whether they trust cryptocurrencies. According to a recent Grayscale survey, a majority agree that the government should establish clearer regulation of digital assets.

The Harris Poll conducted the study for Grayscale, and it comes as lawmakers in Washington, D.C., examine new restrictions for cryptocurrencies. This week, the digital asset market has been enmeshed in a fight over a measure that would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission greater power over digital commodities.

According to research commissioned by Grayscale, 81% % of respondents believe that the crypto industry should be more clearly regulated. Furthermore, 80% agreed that the federal government should provide clear rules for digital asset trading.

Moreover, half of those polled (53%) believe that cryptocurrencies are the future of finance, including 59% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans, with 44% expecting it to be part of their financial portfolio in the future.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein stated:

“As we approach the midterm election, U.S. voters are considering the intersection of cryptocurrency, traditional finance, and the state of the economy. This survey reinforces that crypto continues to generate diverse, mainstream investor interest and engagement.”

From October 6 to 11, an online poll of 2,029 individuals was conducted. Respondents were drawn from a pool of persons who had previously volunteered to participate in Harris polls.