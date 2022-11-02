XEN Token Spike 170% Within 24 Hours

XEN token is recording a 172% increase within 24 hours, the reason for this spike can be due to the announcement that XENFT is now available on the OpenSea Goerli testnet.

XEN Crypto and XEN tokens are currently the new potential players on the Ethereum network. In 24h, this token recorded a spike of more than 170% within 24h and is currently trading at $0.00002512.

24h XEN price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

In addition to the strong uptrend of altcoins in the market, the cause of this spike can be attributed to Jack Levin, the founder of XEN Crypto, who released XENFT – 8pa4UtcksM on the OpenSea Goerli test network. As noted its current trading volume is 132 ETH.

XEN Crypto is a project designed to be a peer-to-peer currency, not controlled by any 3rd party (similar to Bitcoin). XEN’s biggest ambition is to create a global currency for all people.

It has no fixed supply. XEN Crypto empowers users to create (mint) their own XEN coins to put into circulation (this is the reason why XEN Crypto accounts for a large portion of gas on Ethereum.Of course, the speed and minting rate will be controlled by an algorithm based on various factors.

On October 9, the success of XEN Crypto was recorded as it accounted for 53% of the GAS consumption of the Ethereum network.

$XEN Crypto activity occupied 53% of the whole Ethereum capacity. It’s the biggest gas guzzler with $1,554,290.95 and it’s going to be bigger. Mint your XEN now. pic.twitter.com/6WTCpoeRPy — XEN Crypto | News & Updates (@Xencryptoio) October 9, 2022

However, after a series of hot days on October 13, opang & X-explore wrote that crypto exchange FTX lost a total of more than 81ETH due to a GAS theft vulnerability and the attacker’s address obtained more than 100 million XEN Tokens.