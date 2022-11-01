Cosmos Stride Staking Protocol Will Release STRD Airdrop On Nov 22

Stride, the Cosmos ecological liquidity commitment protocol, has announced the details of the STRD token airdrop. The number of airdrop tokens represents 6.3% of the total STRD supply and all unreleased airdrops will be released on November 22.

1/7 If you're reading this, you're likely getting an $STRD airdrop.All outstanding airdrops will be claimable November 22nd.This thread summarizes updates that everyone should be aware of. Link to updated airdrop article at the end — Stride (@stride_zone) November 1, 2022

The STRD airdrop programs are divided into three categories: server chain airdrop, conversion cost refund program and testnet reward: ATOM, OSMO, JUNO, STARS, INJ stakers will receive the airdrop.

In September and October, according to the Stride Sale, Users who deposit tokens against the protocol will receive additional STRD to compensate for staking rewards lost due to non-completion. Users participating in the testnet of protocol will receive airdrop. The Rebate Program is being discontinued, effective November 23rd.

In early August, Stride completed a $6.7 million seed round and announced that they will be broadcasting ST tokens to ATOM, OSMO, and JUNO pawns, for the amount of 2, respectively. 2 million, 1 million and 200,000 ST tokens. On September 6, the protocol was launched on the mainnet.