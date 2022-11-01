Cosmos Stride Staking Protocol Will Release STRD Airdrop On Nov 22

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cosmos Stride Staking Protocol Will Release STRD Airdrop On Nov 22

Foxy - Coincu
2022-11-02 03:45
Stride, the Cosmos ecological liquidity commitment protocol, has announced the details of the STRD token airdrop. The number of airdrop tokens represents 6.3% of the total STRD supply and all unreleased airdrops will be released on November 22.
On November 1, according to the official blog of the staking protocol Cosmos Stride will officially release the STRD token airdrop on November 22.
1/7 If you're reading this, you're likely getting an $STRD airdrop.All outstanding airdrops will be claimable November 22nd.This thread summarizes updates that everyone should be aware of. Link to updated airdrop article at the end
— Stride (@stride_zone) November 1, 2022
The STRD airdrop programs are divided into three categories: server chain airdrop, conversion cost refund program and testnet reward: ATOM, OSMO, JUNO, STARS, INJ stakers will receive the airdrop.
In September and October, according to the Stride Sale, Users who deposit tokens against the protocol will receive additional STRD to compensate for staking rewards lost due to non-completion. Users participating in the testnet of protocol will receive airdrop. The Rebate Program is being discontinued, effective November 23rd.
In early August, Stride completed a $6.7 million seed round and announced that they will be broadcasting ST tokens to ATOM, OSMO, and JUNO pawns, for the amount of 2, respectively. 2 million, 1 million and 200,000 ST tokens. On September 6, the protocol was launched on the mainnet.
View full text