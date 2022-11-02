The court assigned an examiner to investigate Celsius Network LLC’s commercial operating model, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said. Celsius Network, however, hasn’t responded to the most recent court-appointed investigation, according to the WSJ.

“Ponzi Scheme”

The investigation comes as a bankruptcy judge is trying to determine whether the bankrupt corporation operated as a “Ponzi Scheme.” Greg Pesce, counsel for the creditors’ committee, stated that although there are some justifications for the probe, they are still unsure “whether Celsius Network was a Ponzi Scheme.”

Let me be clear: We are investigating if it is. We are unable to respond to it. Conversely, the bankruptcy firm’s attorneys reiterated that the examiner Shoba Pillay’s inquiry might be “expensive and time-consuming.”

Celsius executives guilty of theft?

Celsius Network Is Under Investigation For “Ponzi Scheme”

After withdrawing $10 million to pay taxes, the founder of Celsius Network, Alex Mashinsky, had $44 million locked in the platform. The withdrawal occurred before the bankrupt company in July frozen its clients’ accounts.

The company’s CTO Nuke Goldstein and co-founder Daniel Leon, however, reportedly removed a staggering $30 million from the site. According to a report on October 19, the defunct cryptocurrency lender is the subject of a federal inquiry in over 40 jurisdictions in the United States.