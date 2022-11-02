Voltz Partners With Mellow Protocol To Launch Optimizer Vault

Voltz, which just topped $120 million in total trading volume, announced in a press release the development of a liquidity provider (LP) optimizer vault in collaboration with Mellow Protocol, allowing users to supply liquidity passively.

Liquidity suppliers just need to deposit an asset in the optimization vault. After that, the vault optimizes the leverage by picking tick ranges and rebalancing liquidity into new ranges as the price changes.

Today we're announcing the launch of the @Mellowprotocol LP Optimisoor – allowing traders to passively LP on Voltz Protocol without the risk of impermanent loss (and generating >30% APY in backtested results!)Here’s why we’re excited about this launch pic.twitter.com/jsKCN7cxcu — Voltz Labs (@voltz_xyz) November 1, 2022

On Voltz, liquidity providers will not suffer impermanent loss, which occurs when the price of assets locked up in a liquidity pool changes after the deposit. This is because fixed and variable interest rates are calculated in the same underlying asset in a Voltz pool.

Until today, however, liquidity providers had to manage margin, leverage, and tick ranges actively.

To address this issue, Mellow Protocol, an automated DeFi Approach builder, has developed its own liquidity provider optimizer strategy. The liquidity providers are not permitted to withdraw funds until the pool period expires.

Nick S, core contributor of Mellow Protocol, said: