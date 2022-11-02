CryptoPunk #5822 Recognized As Most Expensive NFT To Date

Guinness World Records, CryptoPunk #5822 has been identified as the most expensive NFT to date at 8,000 ETH (worth $23.7 million), the highest transaction price in the history of the NFT chain.

Congrats Punk fam. We are the first NFT to make it to the Guinness World Record Book with Alien #Cryptopunk 5822. https://t.co/MqkNB4GXuf — Deepak.eth (@dt_chain) November 2, 2022

Created by Larva Labs, Crypto Punk is a collection of 10,000 composite artworks created by randomly combining items from a set of pre-rendered assets – facial features, skin color , headgear, glasses, etc. Each CryptoPunks includes a 24 pixel x 24 pixel portrait of a head.

According CryptoSlam, since its launch in 2017, CryptoPunk has recorded a total revenue of $2,406,083,059 ranking 3rd behind Axie Infinity and BAYC in revenue of NFT collections.

This year, although the NFT market showed signs of recession, this collection still managed to maintain a stable trading volume and recorded many NFTs traded at high prices. In particular, the trading volume of CryptoPunks increased significantly when it had a partnership with Tiffany & Co. to launch a unique collection of NFT necklaces for fans.