Terra-Victim Invictus Capital Defaults on $1M TrueFi Loan

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Terra-Victim Invictus Capital Defaults on $1M TrueFi Loan

Krisztian Sandor - CoinDesk
2022-11-01 22:39
Failed crypto hedge fund Invictus Capital failed to repay a loan from decentralized lending protocol TrueFi, according to TrueFi’s loan data dashboard.
The firm missed paying down its $1 million loan denominated in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin, which was due to mature on Oct. 30. The debt was uncollateralized, meaning that Invictus did not pledge any assets against it, and secured the loan by its reputation and good financial standing at the time.
TrueFi warned investors in a Twitter post in early October that Invictus might fail to repay the loan. New World Holdings, Invictus’ Cayman Islands-based parent company, entered into voluntary liquidation after suffering a blow in the crypto rout initiated by the multibillion-dollar implosion of once-top blockchain project Terra. Invictus reportedly moved investor funds to Terra’s failed stablecoin USTC and to crypto lender Celsius Network that went bankrupt in July.
TrueFi has not issued a “notice of default” to Invictus yet. Invictus borrowed $28.8 million and paid it back with interest on TrueFi through 2020 and 2021 before defaulting on its latest loan, according to TrueFi’s dashboard.
“Invictus’ default once again illustrates the fragility of trust-based uncollateralized lending,” Walter Teng, vice president of digital asset strategy at research group Fundstrat, told CoinDesk.
This is the second uncollateralized loan to default on TrueFi within a month following Korea-based Blockwater’s failure to repay its $3 million debt on the platform. Another decentralized lending protocol, Maple Finance, faced difficulties in June after Babel Finance, a crypto lending firm, became insolvent and defaulted on a $10 million loan. The default resulted in a $7.9 million loss to investors. Maple decided to tighten its lending standards, Bloomberg reported last month.
These defaults amid the ongoing shakeout among struggling crypto firms show the risks and challenges of incorporating unsecured lending – which is widespread in traditional markets – to decentralized finance in the young,volatile digital asset market.
CoinDesk sent inquiries to TrueFi and Alvarez & Marsal, New World Holding’s representative in the court-assisted liquidation, for comment.
View full text