Binance Market Update (2022-11-01)
Binance
2022-11-01 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -0.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,327 and $20,695 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,442, up by 0.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, POLYX, and SUPER, up by 26%, 19%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- A Quarter of Americans Say Inflation, Economy Woes Sparking Interest in Crypto, Poll FindsFears over inflation and the struggling economy has translated to a growing interest in crypto for a quarter of voters surveyed in a new poll commissioned by crypto asset management firm Grayscale.
- MoneyGram Debuts Crypto Purchases on Mobile AppPayments firm MoneyGram (MGI) has added a service to its mobile app allowing nearly all U.S. customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC).
- South African Supermarket Giant Pick n Pay Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments: Report
- First Mover Americas: DOGE Doubles in October, Coinbase Goes to Bat for Ripple
- Crypto Regulation Will Be a Priority for G20 Under India Presidency, Official Says
- Fed Preview: As Crypto Market Sees Smaller Rate Hikes From December, Major Banks Warn 'Slower Doesn't Mean Lower'Risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, have recently found a footing on hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot away from jumbo interest rate hikes from December to end the so-called liquidity tightening sooner than expected and signal the same at its Nov. 2 meeting. However, major investment banks believe that the Fed could keep the doors open for continued jumbo rate hikes and a potential switch to smaller rate hikes would not necessarily imply an early end of liquidity tightening.
- Displaying NFTS: Seven Best Ways to Show Off Your Collection
- Filecoin Announces the Launch of the Decentralized Storage Alliance
- Steph Curry Files ‘Curryverse’ Metaverse Trademark
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.42 (-0.87%)
- ETH: $1573.88 (+0.32%)
- BNB: $319.4 (-1.33%)
- XRP: $0.4589 (+1.64%)
- DOGE: $0.1388 (+9.24%)
- ADA: $0.4027 (-0.52%)
- SOL: $32.46 (-1.58%)
- MATIC: $0.882 (-2.86%)
- DOT: $6.51 (-1.96%)
- SHIB: $0.0000129 (+2.06%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PROS/BUSD (+26%)
- POLYX/BUSD (+19%)
- SUPER/BUSD (+10%)
