Binance Market Update (2022-11-01)

Fears over inflation and the struggling economy has translated to a growing interest in crypto for a quarter of voters surveyed in a new poll commissioned by crypto asset management firm Grayscale.

Payments firm MoneyGram (MGI) has added a service to its mobile app allowing nearly all U.S. customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC).

Risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, have recently found a footing on hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot away from jumbo interest rate hikes from December to end the so-called liquidity tightening sooner than expected and signal the same at its Nov. 2 meeting. However, major investment banks believe that the Fed could keep the doors open for continued jumbo rate hikes and a potential switch to smaller rate hikes would not necessarily imply an early end of liquidity tightening.