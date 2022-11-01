MoneyGram Debuts Crypto Purchases on Mobile App

Payments firm MoneyGram (MGI) has added a service to its mobile app allowing nearly all U.S. customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC). The company expects to grow those cryptocurrency selections over the coming year, pending global regulation.

The new functionality is being enabled by crypto exchange Coinme, of which MoneyGram made a strategic minority investment in earlier this year. That investment followed MoneyGram's move with Coinme last year to allow customers to buy and sell bitcoin for cash at 12,000 U.S. retail locations.