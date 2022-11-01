Crypto Regulation Will Be a Priority for G20 Under India Presidency, Official Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Regulation Will Be a Priority for G20 Under India Presidency, Official Says

Amitoj Singh - CoinDesk
2022-11-01 09:41
India has hinted that crypto regulation would be a priority during the country's year-long presidency of the G20, which begins next month.
Identifying "consensus-based solutions for accelerating the scale and scope of the response of the global community to many transboundary challenges such as regulation of virtual assets," would be the third objective of India's G20 Presidency, the Chief Economic Advisor to the government, V. Anantha Nageswaran, said during a Tuesday speech at an annual event hosted by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) on the upcoming G20 Conference.
The G20 is an intergovernmental forum made up of 19 economies and the European Union. Indonesia currently holds the presidency of the group. India will not only take over the G20 presidency starting in December, but will also host the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time next year.
With the presidency, India – which has passed what the local industry has criticized as a crippling tax regime, while the country's central bank has called for a ban on cryptocurrencies – will now have a prominent role in framing global crypto regulation. As hosts, India will set the agenda for the year, identifying themes and focus areas for economic growth. India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, had already said crypto will be part of the agenda, but this may be the first indication of it being a primary objective.
Nageswaran was standing in for Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and the most senior government officer of India's Finance Ministry responsible for shaping the narrative of the G20 Conference.
The G20's Finance Track includes meetings among the forum's finance ministers and central bank governors. Around 40 meetings are expected to be organized in the Finance Track, focusing on areas such as international financial architecture, local media reported. The process also involves the "Sherpa Track" in which Sherpas (negotiators, usually senior members of the staff of the heads of state and government) prepare the summit. Under the Sherpa Track, about 100 official meetings are expected to be organized around areas such as employment, health, and the digital economy. Both Seth and Nageswaran could be seen as Sherpas in the process.
Nageshwaran also highlighted "food and energy insecurity," as another key objective of India's G20 presidency in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The group will also look at strengthening multilateral institutions to serve the development needs of countries to take on global challenges.
View full text