copy link
create picture
more
Filecoin Announces the Launch of the Decentralized Storage Alliance
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-11-01 07:33
The Filecoin team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with Protocol Labs, AMD, Seagate, and EY to launch the Decentralized Storage Alliance. The team explained that the alliance would support organizations as they adopt decentralized technologies and transition from web2 to web3.
The Alliance is a first-of-its-kind, member-led industry organization to drive awareness and adoption of decentralized technologies, such as Filecoin, IPFS, and libp2p, and help enterprises in Web2 make the transition to Web3 through education, advocacy, and best practices, Filecoin explained.
Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that serves as an incentivization layer on top of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).
View full text