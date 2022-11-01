Filecoin Announces the Launch of the Decentralized Storage Alliance

The Filecoin team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with Protocol Labs, AMD, Seagate, and EY to launch the Decentralized Storage Alliance. The team explained that the alliance would support organizations as they adopt decentralized technologies and transition from web2 to web3.

The Alliance is a first-of-its-kind, member-led industry organization to drive awareness and adoption of decentralized technologies, such as Filecoin, IPFS, and libp2p, and help enterprises in Web2 make the transition to Web3 through education, advocacy, and best practices, Filecoin explained.