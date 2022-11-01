1inch Network Partners with Revolut, Launches Joint L&E Course

The 1inch Network announced via a Medium team on Monday that it had partnered with Revolut, one of the leading fintech companies in the world. The partnership will see the two entities work together to launch Learn & Earn (L&E), creating a clearly structured three-lesson course that reveals the basics essential to start with decentralized finance.

The course masters key fundamentals vital for space understanding: how DEXes work, how the Pathfinder algorithm allows users to get the best swap rates and the way DAO governance is managed.