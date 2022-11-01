TOP Projects By Highest Trust Score Audited By Certik DeFi On Avalanche

Certik is one of the best audit companies for Avalanche projects. Certik reviewed popular decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and scored each platform. Here, look at the top 10 projects with the highest reliability scores that have been audited.

Aave – A project to borrow and lend (Lending)

Aave project predecessor is ETHLend, a decentralized non-custodial liquidity protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers.

Aave is a system of decentralized smart contracts running on the Ethereum blockchain with the same characteristics and functions as the Compound protocol – a leading DeFi. However, Aave has features such as unsecured loans, exchange rate conversion, Flash Loan, and separate collateral.

Trust Score: 95

Ampleforth – A digital asset protocol for currencies – smart goods

Ampleforth is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with an algorithmically adjusted circulating supply. The projects is designed to be the base money of the new decentralized economy by providing an asset that cannot be diluted by supply inflation and remains decoupled to the price action of other cryptocurrencies—and Bitcoin (BTC) in particular.

Trust Score: 95

Frontier – Chain Agnostic DeFi Aggregation Layer

Frontier is a chain-agnostic decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator. The project aims to add DeFi support to several blockchains, including BandChain (BAND), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Harmony (ONE).

Frontier’s applications allow users to manage staking, DeFi positions, best-rate asset swapping, liquidity mining, and collateralized debt position (CDP) creation and monitoring.

Frontier is bringing the core functions of DeFi to users, regardless of the platforms they use.

Trust Score: 95

Orion Protocol – The first gateway to the entire crypto market

The Orion Protocol was designed to aggregate the liquidity of multiple crypto exchanges into a decentralized platform that provides a singular, non-custodial gateway into the entire digital asset market. It was founded in 2018 and launched in 2020 by Alexey Koloskov in an attempt to solve some of the major issues of the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

The project aims is to solve the difficulties in performing profitable transactions associated with the lack of liquidity on most crypto exchanges. This is the case for both centralized and decentralized exchanges. Orion’s solution is to aggregate exchanges’ order books into one simple-to-use and understood terminal.

Trust Score: 95

AllianceBlock- The bridge between traditional and digital capital markets

The DeFi market is witnessing many impressive developments in the cryptocurrency industry. Not out of that trend, AllianceBlock and the ALBT token are emerging as one of the crypto industry’s most notable ecosystems.

AllianceBlock is described as providing the bridge between traditional and digital capital markets for all participants, reflecting how traditional finance would be designed today with current technology. The ecosystem streamlines issuance, validation, and clearance while integrating a progressive regulatory and compliance framework to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Trust Score: 94

Decentraland – Create, explore and trade in the first-ever virtual world owned by its users.

Decentraland, a game in Crypto, was born a long time ago and is ahead in the Metaverse trend and is a decentralized virtual reality platform (Decentralized Virtual Reality Platform) powered by the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. It is built for content creators, businesses, and individuals looking for a new artistic medium, business opportunity, or source of entertainment.

Trust Score: 94

DeFi Yield Protocol – Provide solutions to help users find profit

The DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) is a unique platform that offers solutions for yield farming, staking, NFTs, and enables users to leverage the advanced trading tools of the DYP. The DYP made history in the DeFi space by becoming the first and only protocol to reward users in Ethereum.

The protocol employs an anti-manipulation feature that limits the market impact on users’ converting rewards into ETH and other native platform tokens. Aim to maintain stability and fair access to liquidity and provide a secure and simplified DeFi platform for users of all sizes.

Trust Score: 93

Rubic – One-Click Cross-Chain Swap Service

When a massive explosion of new crypto projects launches on different blockchains, hard-to-move assets across, DeFi users waste hours and hundreds of dollars on fees migrating their assets between blockchains. Then Rubic a Cross Chain Swapping Service, is born, one click allows swapping more than 15,500 assets on 20 blockchains with the best rate by aggregating more than 70 DEXs and bridges.

It is not only a One-click Cross-Chain app but also a toolbox for crypto projects to become fully interoperable between blockchains, with an easy-to-install widget and a fully customizable SDK, simple and intuitive.

Trust Score: 93

1inch Network – DEX Aggregator Protocol

The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest, and protected operations in the DeFi space.

1inch is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects several DEXs into one platform to allow users to find the most efficient swap routes across all platforms. For users to find the best price for a swap, they need to look at every exchange — a DEX aggregator eliminates the need for manual checks, bringing efficiency to swap exchange on DEXs.

Trust Score: 91

PLAYA3ULL Games – Combines PC-based games with crypto

PLAYA3ULL GAMES is based on a simple concept of using the latest web 3.0 blockchain technology to deliver high-quality play-to-earn games to gamers. Games designed by gamers combine NFTs, Cryptocurrency, and PC-based games to enhance the gaming experience significantly.

Trust Score: 90

Verdict

Overall, a project’s confidence score is useful to eliminate any potential problems and help the project achieve the highest level of trust. Shows a measure of the relative security, market performance, and social sentiment of a cryptocurrency project.