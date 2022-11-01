Cosmos Hub Opened Voting For “Cosmos 2.0 ATOM” Revised White Paper

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cosmos Hub Opened Voting For “Cosmos 2.0 ATOM” Revised White Paper

Foxy - Coincu
2022-11-01 02:23
Online voting for the revised white paper released by Cosmos Hub is now open. This governance proposal aims to use ATOM as preferred collateral in the Cosmos network and promote Cosmos as an infrastructure services platform. Proposal can be passed if 40% approved.
On October 31, a vote on the ATOM 2.0 upgrade proposal for the Cosmos cross-network infrastructure platform was held. This governance proposal aims to use ATOM as preferred collateral in the Cosmos network and promote Cosmos as an infrastructure services platform. Hub will move to the next stage.
Dear @cosmos community, Prop 82 is open for voting! Introducing “ATOM 2.0: A new vision for Cosmos Hub”. Let's dig in!https://t.co/0dAsR12Nxm pic.twitter.com/oi2Pnb4Dx0
— Cosmos Hub (@cosmoshub) October 31, 2022
As proposed, the protocol has completely fulfilled its original vision as Cosmos Hub with Tendermint, IBC and SDK released and Interchain Security and Liquid Staking mechanisms up and running.
The new design of Cosmos will feature Interchain Scheduler and Interchain Allocator. The first will act as a cross-chain blockchain space marketplace generating MEV rewards to power the second. In turn, the Interchain Allocator will distribute these rewards to support new Cosmos chains, stimulating scaling and thus, expanding the total resolved market size of the Interchain Scheduler.
The voting deadline is November 14 and it can only be passed when the number of delegates exceeds 40% of the total number of votes.
So far, the current voter turnout is around 9.18% and more than 91% of users have approved the proposal.
PROPOSAL DETAILS
As updated in an earlier Coincu News article, the white paper outlined a new role for the Cosmos Hub as the core of cross-chain security, meaning other chains will be able to use the Cosmos Hub. to secure their own network.
The white paper also introduces mechanisms designed to add value to Cosmos Hub’s native token, ATOM, its new role as collateral of choice in the Cosmos Network. Cosmos Hub will soon support liquidity staking function, thus increasing ATOM liquidity and will significantly reduce the number of ATOM tokens issued to the network in the long term.
View full text