Steph Curry Files ‘Curryverse’ Metaverse Trademark

National Basketball League (NBA) star and non-fungible token (NFT) enthusiast Steph Curry has filed a trademark for the “Curryverse,” indicating plans to create interactive “virtual environments” to sell metaverse and NFTs.

The full trademark filing includes rights for “entertainment services, namely, personal and virtual and metaversal appearances” by Curry as well as “online gaming services in the nature of virtual worlds.”

The filing is the first known crypto-related trademark claimed by Curry, though the three point champion has been an ambassador for crypto exchange FTX since September 2021.

Curry is also no stranger to the NFT community, having purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT in August 2021. The basketball star’s collection also includes other digital collectibles, such as a membership pass to Web3 golf startup LinksDAO.

He released his first official NFT release in partnership with Under Armour in December 2021, grossing more than 2200 ETH (around $3.5 million) in sales volume, according to OpenSea.

Curry’s NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, has also embraced Web3 integrations with a series of partnerships to sell NFT collectibles as part of the larger “tokenized fandom” genre.