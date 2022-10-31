GameStop NFT Marketplace Goes Live on ImmutableX

GameStop’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is officially live on blockchain platform ImmutableX, the video game retailer said Monday.

The partnership was initially announced in February and the GameStop NFT platform has been operating as a public beta since July. The official launch will allow marketplace users to access Web3 games currently being built on ImmutableX, including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians and Illuvium, as well as additional NFT gaming assets. The layer 2 scaling product can facilitate “100% gas-free and carbon-neutral minting and trading” on the GameStop NFT marketplace, according to its developers, making it an attractive solution for players new to Web3 gaming.

The two platforms have worked together on several initiatives since February, including launching a $100 million grant for builders and creators of Web3 gaming and integrating ImmutableX into the GameStop NFT Marketplace’s wallet to allow for easier management of digital assets.

GameStop has been working to build out its suite of Web3 integrations over the past year. In May, the retailer released its self-custodial crypto and NFT wallet. In July, it linked up with layer 2 scaling product Loopring to process transactions for its beta marketplace launch, bringing in $7.2 million in its opening week of sales. Most recently, the retailer announced an upcoming partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Jonathan Reedy, vice president of strategic partnerships at ImmutableX, told CoinDesk that both firms aim to onboard new Web3 gamers by offering educational materials and introducing in-person and virtual gameplay down the line.

“ImmutableX hopes to create a gaming landscape that no longer thinks about blockchain gaming in terms of wallets, bridges, chains and rollups but instead, true digital ownership and fun sit at the heart of the gameplay experience,” said Reedy.