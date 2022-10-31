copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-31)
Binance
2022-10-31 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -0.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,240 and $20,842 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,398, down by -1.37%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALCX, INJ, and GAS, up by 18%, 17%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Twitter May Enter Web 3 by Binance CEO CZ and Elon Musk Effort
- Do Kwon’s Hearing Will Take Place in Singapore This Wednesday
- The Hype of Halloween Themed Tokens Seized the Crypto Market on Twitter
- Bitcoin’s Whitepaper Anniversary: 14 Years to Transform the Exchange of Value
- BNB Soars to 11-Week High, BTC Stopped at $21K
- Binance Establishes 7th Firm in Ireland
- BNB Increases on a Binance Twitter Investment as Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, and XRP Decline
- Team Finance Hacker Returned $13.4 Million Stolen to the Project
- 15 Projects Deployed Three Chainlink Services Last Week
- BNY Mellon Is Attracting Investors Through Crypto Custody Service
- Surging Popularity of Ethereum Staking Keeps Lid on Yields
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers! (2022-10-31)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4402 (-0.48%)
- ETH: $1569.62 (-1.12%)
- BNB: $323.9 (+4.48%)
- XRP: $0.4519 (-1.76%)
- DOGE: $0.12761 (+13.36%)
- ADA: $0.4049 (+0.57%)
- SOL: $33.03 (+2.51%)
- MATIC: $0.908 (-0.06%)
- DOT: $6.64 (+1.53%)
- SHIB: $0.00001266 (+6.30%)
Top gainers on Binance:
