Twitter May Enter Web 3 by Binance CEO CZ and Elon Musk Effort

CZ, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, has disclosed his wish to help the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, bring the most popular social media platform on the Web3. In an interview with CNBC, CZ expressed his desire to empower the global free speech platform that he uses very heavily.

Recently, Elon Musk completed the $44 billion Twitter acquisition to become the new CEO and fired the top 3 executives of the company. However, Binance which invested $500 million in Musk’s purchase, emphasized various reasons for supporting the deal.

CZ believes that Twitter is widely used by many across the globe as it is a free speech platform and hence hopes that the exchanges may also benefit Twitter by helping to adopt crypto payments.

“We want to make sure that crypto has a seat at the table when it comes to free speech.” There are also more tactical things like we want to help bring Twitter into Web3, “he said. “We want to help solve immediate problems like charging for membership etc, this can be done very easily and globally using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment,” he added

It’s well known that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is tolerant of the crypto space, particularly Dogecoin. With the rounds of the acquisition of Twitter earlier, many speculated DOGE to be introduced in the ‘Tip Jar’ after Musk announced some of the Tesla merchandise available for purchase using DOGE.

Elon Musk often shares his views on the crypto space on Twitter, which impacts the market to a large extent. Therefore, the incorporation of cryptos into Twitter is expected to impact the crypto markets & also benefit the exchanges, as speculated by Binance CEO CZ.

