The Hype of Halloween Themed Tokens Seized the Crypto Market on Twitter

Jine Angel - The News Crypto
2022-10-31 14:28
The scariest festival or theme celebrated across the world is Halloween Day. In fact even the crypto market celebrates this day, with the emergence of new halloween themed digital currencies in the space. Likewise, the effect of Halloween this year created a huge impact on the entire crypto ecosystem on Twitter.
Moreover, the new faced Halloween- themed crypto assets are introduced in the market offering zero use case for the investors. Therefore, these event based Shitcoins are often pointed as “off-the-shelf products”. Thus, after a certain hype it will be automatically deployed in the market for trading. At that point, the investors will be at loss for investing on the short-term tokens.

Halloween-Themed Tokens in Crypto Twitter

Twitter is one of the biggest networking platforms which connects people all over the world. It is especially the home for the cryptocurrency space. In addition, even a short twitter post can create a huge impact on the market today.
So, whenever it is a festival time, the crypto users can always expect some new entrants in the market. Similarly, Halloween Token, Halloween Spook,Halloween Elon (SINK), and Halloween Wars are some of the Halloween-themed projects introduced recently.
Furthermore, the above mentioned Halloween tokens just recently entered the market. Each token has their own purpose for what they have emerged. Halloween Token claims it just came up for sole purpose with a target of $50 million market cap. Following, Halloween Spook, launched in Sept 2022 is the scariest meme token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Then, Halloween Elon (SINK) is none other than the token raised after the meme, “let that sink in” posted by Elon Musk. Additionally, the Halloween Wars token launched exactly during Halloween time. Thereby reflecting with 17 followers who will be at loss once market fluctuates. So, all these theme based cryptocurrencies can survive for a very short-run only. And that is the reason, every user is advised to do more research before they buy any digital currencies.
