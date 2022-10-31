Binance Establishes 7th Firm in Ireland

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Establishes 7th Firm in Ireland

Varinder Singh - CoinGape
2022-10-31 09:58
The world's largest crypto exchange Binance on Monday expanded further in Europe by establishing another subsidiary in Ireland. Binance now has seven companies in Ireland as Global Sourcing sets up an office in Ireland. Binance earlier planned to establish its European headquarters in Ireland, but later selected Paris, France as its European hub.

Binance Establishes 7th Company in Ireland

Crypto exchange Binance has established Binance Global Sourcing as a subsidiary in Ireland, reported The Irish Independent on October 31. This is Binance's seventh company in Ireland as it looks to expand its presence in Europe. Binance CEO "CZ" last year announced plans to consider Ireland among countries for its European headquarters. Binance recently hired State Street executive Karl Long as a director of its Irish operations. Long is currently the director of Binance Global Sourcing and law firm Mason Hayes Curran acting as corporate secretary. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss-backed Gemini crypto exchange earlier received a license to operate in Ireland. It became the first to receive the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from the Central Bank of Ireland. Gemini also received an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in March 2022. Binance also considered Ireland for its European headquarters, but later announced Paris as its European hub. Ireland has a developed financial services industry and is recognized internationally for its technology hub as a gateway to the wider European fintech market.

Binance's European Stronghold

Binance CEO "CZ" considers France as Europe's crypto hub and controls its operations from its office in Paris. Binance continues to expand further in Europe with licenses in countries including France, Italy, and Spain. Last week, Binance received its fourth European license, with Crypto Asset Service Provider registration in Cyprus. The crypto exchange European plans include recruitment, education, regulatory cooperation, and the development of the crypto ecosystem. Meanwhile, Binance also continues to strengthen its stronghold in Kazakhstan. It is actively playing part in crypto market development, regulatory frameworks, and CBDC activities in Kazakhstan.
View full text