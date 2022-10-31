BNB Soars to 11-Week High, BTC Stopped at $21K

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BNB Soars to 11-Week High, BTC Stopped at $21K

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2022-10-31 10:42
Bitcoin’s voyage above $21,000 was quickly halted by the bears, and the asset has returned to just under that level.
Most altcoins have calmed following the gains from the end of the working week, with Dogecoin finally retracing slightly today. In contrast, BNB jumped to a multi-month high.

BTC Stopped at $21K

The primary cryptocurrency has been on a roll in the past several days, ever since it skyrocketed from $19,000 to over $20,000 last Tuesday. It even went as high as $21,000 in the following days before it retraced back down to $20,000 after the European Central Bank said it will raise the interest rates once more to a 13-year record.
However, the bulls stepped up once more and pushed BTC north again. As a result, the asset was closing down to $21,000 on Friday. It actually pumped briefly above that level on Saturday, registering a new seven-week high.
However, the low trading volumes on Sunday didn’t allow the cryptocurrency to climb higher, and it lost a few hundred dollars. As of now, the asset has dipped even further south and trades at around $20,500, with some analysts warning that there might be more pain on the horizon.
BTC’s market cap has gone down below $400 billion once more, and its dominance over the alts is still beneath 39%.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

BNB Sees New Local Peak

The altcoins went through some notable gains as well, and some have continued to do so. Binance Coin is among today’s top performers, with an impressive 5% increase. As a result, BNB has soared above $320 for the first time since the middle of August. This is perhaps fueled by the return of the Binance launchpool.
Ethereum dipped below $1,600 earlier today but has returned above that level now. Dogecoin also retraced hard at one point, but it’s still the most significant gainer for the past week after the Musk-Twitter deal.
Solana and Polkadot are also well in the green, trading at $34 and $6.8, respectively.
Despite retracing slightly since yesterday, the overall crypto market cap is still well above $1 trillion as of now.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post Binance Coin (BNB) Soars to 11-Week High, Bitcoin Stopped at $21K (Market Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text