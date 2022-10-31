copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-31)
Binance
2022-10-31 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -1.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,433 and $20,828 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,485, down by -1.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LAZIO, PORTO, and CHZ, up by 25%, 12%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Team Finance Hacker Returned $13.4 Million Stolen to the Project
- 15 Projects Deployed Three Chainlink Services Last Week
- BNY Mellon Is Attracting Investors Through Crypto Custody Service
- Surging Popularity of Ethereum Staking Keeps Lid on Yields
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers! (2022-10-31)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4849 (-7.62%)
- ETH: $1582.45 (-2.12%)
- BNB: $310.7 (-0.70%)
- XRP: $0.4552 (-2.53%)
- DOGE: $0.11797 (-7.71%)
- ADA: $0.3996 (-3.90%)
- SOL: $33.26 (+1.19%)
- MATIC: $0.9076 (-3.23%)
- DOT: $6.68 (+0.30%)
- SHIB: $0.00001203 (-4.14%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LAZIO/BUSD (+25%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+12%)
- CHZ/BUSD (+11%)
View full text