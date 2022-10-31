Probability of the Fed Hiking Interest by 75 Bps Stands at 81%

The Fed is set to announce the interest rate hike on November 2.

The FOMC meeting is set to happen on November 2 and the probability of a 75 bits per second (bps) interest rate hike is also high. The current probability of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike stands at 81%.

The US unemployment rate for October is also set to be released on November 4. If the Fed hikes interest rates by 75 bps, it would be the fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike.

During the last FOMC meeting, the Fed announced a 75 bps interest rate hike, which 48% believed to be a full point hike. A recent report by Goldman Sachs that went live on October 29 also reveals that the economists at Sachs expect a 5% interest rate hike by March 2023.

The path to the skyrocketing rates will be followed by a 75 basis point increase this week, a 50 basis point increase in December, and a 25 basis point increase in February and March, according to the economists.

Data shows that since the 1990s, the Fed has never increased interest rates by a full percentage point. According to the Fed, given the right conditions, they wouldn’t be afraid to take a risk.

Recently, investors have started to worry about the possibility of interest rates staying higher for a long time. The Fed has been vigilant in its efforts to control inflation in light of the recent increase in prices.

Rising inflation has affected global economies as several even fear an incoming recession. Central banks across the globe are also trying their best to contain inflation by raising interest rates.

