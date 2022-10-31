copy link
Celer Network Announces the Launch of New Liquidity Protocol, Peti
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-31 07:15
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Monday that it has launched Peti, a brand-new ominichain liquidity protocol built on Celer. The team explained that Peti enables the best ominichain trading experiences for both traders and pro-market makers with zero slippage and unlimited liquidity.
With Peti, users can utilize “just-in-time” liquidity to execute these omnichain transactions with zero slippage. In addition, users will also be protected from MEV with lock-in quotes, the Celer Network team added.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing.
