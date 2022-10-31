copy link
create picture
more
Pancakeswap Submits a Proposal to Confirm Ethereum Farm Emissions
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-31 07:11
The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Friday that it has submitted a new proposal to confirm Ethereum farm emissions. Chefs have been monitoring the liquidity levels on Ethereum pools. Based on the initial deployment, the team proposes to confirm the current farm multipliers.
PancakeSwap will aim to get further visibility within the Ethereum ecosystem to attract additional Ethereum-based projects to deploy on PancakeSwap, the team added.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.
View full text