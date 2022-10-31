Chiliz Kicks Off The Race Ahead Of The 2022 World Cup

With less than 1 month left, the long-awaited biggest football festival on the planet 2022 World Cup, will be kicked off. This is probably the driving force behind the price increase for fan tokens and, notably, Chiliz, the first Blockchain platform applied to Esport.

With the world’s attention focused on the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November, many crypto experts and traders predict Chiliz (CHZ) to surge, owing to its tight association with national football teams like Argentina, Spain, and Brazil.

The fan token is down in early 2022, but compared to the rest of the market, it’s insignificant.

In anticipation of the upcoming tournament, the token has made steady gains in recent weeks and is up over 70% in 90 days, one of the biggest moves in the whole space.

CHZ is now trading just shy of $0.224, up 14% in the previous day, and is likely to increase further.

One of Chiliz’s upside drivers could come from the platform’s Scoville Testnet Phase 4 launch, CAYENNE: