Ukraine, Indonesia, And Russia Led Crypto Adoption In Q3

The Blockchain Behavior Report identified important developments that influenced the blockchain industry in the previous quarter, including places where crypto adoption surged in terms of both usage and regulatory measures. According to the statistics, Ukraine, Indonesia, and Russia had the greatest surge in adoption.

Despite the bear market and asset price uncertainty, cryptocurrency adoption is skyrocketing.

According to recent findings from the leading decentralized application (dApp) analytics platform DappRadar, with adoption rates in Ukraine, Indonesia, and Russia increased by 143.17%, 115.59%, and 88.28%, respectively.

The United States remained the largest crypto market, with India overtaking Russia from second place with a 10.40% gain, while the latter placed fourth. With a 115.59% increase in traffic, Indonesia jumped from fifth to third place.

Ukraine rose to the fifth rank with a 143.7% gain in September, while the United Kingdom fell to sixth place with a 6.40% decrease. Nigeria rose to the seventh rank after a 12.52% increase, while the Philippines fell to eighth after a 9.78% drop.

Despite maintaining its ninth-place ranking, Vietnam had the most significant drop, a 49.30% drop throughout the quarter. Germany and Brazil followed, with a 3.38% drop and a 16.60% increase, respectively.