Interpol Is Concerned About Crime Metaverse

As more businesses relocate to the metaverse, there is the worry that crime may rise. Interpol is also ready for the possibility that these immersive online settings may breed new types of cybercrime and enable existing crime to be perpetrated on a wider scale. According to Reuters, Interpol member countries have expressed worry about how to prepare for probable metaverse crime.

Even though some organizations are experiencing losses and uncertainty in their metaverse investments, other sectors believe it is important to connect with the younger generation.

More industries are now attempting to establish a presence in the metaverse. Banks provide services in the metaverse in addition to gaming, fashion, and real estate.

For the time being, crimes in the metaverse are characterized by how users exploit the service to deceive, defraud, and steal money from victims. When victims are targeted by cybercriminals in the metaverse, they may lose cash both electronically and physically.

As fears about cybercrime in the metaverse grow, Interpol has launched the world’s first metaverse expressly developed for law enforcement. It is not, however, a site where one may go to make reports.

More than 70% of respondents in Interpol’s inaugural Global Crime Trend study predict crimes such as ransomware and phishing attacks to rise or considerably increase in the next three to five years.

There is no disputing that financial crimes and cybercrime are inextricably intertwined, as much financial fraud occurs via digital technology, and cybercriminals rely on financial fraud to launder their unlawful earnings.