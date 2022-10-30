Binance Market Update (2022-10-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -0.96% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,553 and $20,937 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,659, down by -0.90%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN , LAZIO , and GALA , up by 24%, 23%, and 20%, respectively.

Market movers: