Binance Market Update (2022-10-30)
Binance
2022-10-30 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -0.96% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,553 and $20,937 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,659, down by -0.90%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ERN, LAZIO, and GALA, up by 24%, 23%, and 20%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4614 (+2.09%)
- ETH: $1588.81 (-2.19%)
- BNB: $315.5 (+3.61%)
- XRP: $0.4621 (-2.10%)
- DOGE: $0.11554 (-9.80%)
- ADA: $0.4068 (-2.87%)
- SOL: $32.37 (-1.82%)
- MATIC: $0.9114 (-2.76%)
- DOT: $6.62 (-0.90%)
- SHIB: $0.00001205 (-7.31%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ERN/BUSD (+24%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+23%)
- GALA/BUSD (+20%)
