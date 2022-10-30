Binance Market Update (2022-10-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -1.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,618 and $20,991 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,673, down by -1.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIDT , LAZIO , and GALA , up by 34%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.

Market movers: