Binance Market Update (2022-10-30)
2022-10-30 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -1.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,618 and $20,991 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,673, down by -1.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIDT, LAZIO, and GALA, up by 34%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4485 (+0.67%)
- ETH: $1586.84 (-2.82%)
- BNB: $310.1 (+1.94%)
- XRP: $0.4598 (-2.46%)
- DOGE: $0.1133 (-13.58%)
- ADA: $0.4023 (-1.57%)
- SOL: $32.2 (-3.07%)
- MATIC: $0.9086 (-3.24%)
- DOT: $6.53 (-0.15%)
- SHIB: $0.00001191 (-18.92%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- VIDT/BUSD (+34%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+24%)
- GALA/BUSD (+21%)
