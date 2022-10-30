Binance Market Update (2022-10-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,653 and $21,091 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,793, down by -0.70%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GALA , DOGE , and JASMY , up by 25%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.

Market movers: