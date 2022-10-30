copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-30)
Binance
2022-10-30 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,653 and $21,091 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,793, down by -0.70%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include GALA, DOGE, and JASMY, up by 25%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6822 (+7.17%)
- ETH: $1616.71 (-0.81%)
- BNB: $312.9 (+2.02%)
- XRP: $0.4671 (-2.32%)
- DOGE: $0.12821 (+25.24%)
- ADA: $0.4159 (+1.09%)
- SOL: $32.89 (-2.35%)
- MATIC: $0.9379 (-1.55%)
- DOT: $6.65 (-0.30%)
- SHIB: $0.00001257 (+1.29%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- GALA/BUSD (+25%)
- DOGE/BUSD (+25%)
- JASMY/BUSD (+24%)
