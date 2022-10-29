copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-29)
Binance
2022-10-29 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 2.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,558 and $21,091 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,847, up by 1.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DOGE, MASK, and KLAY, up by 51%, 50%, and 25%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4107 (-1.12%)
- ETH: $1624.36 (+4.20%)
- BNB: $304.4 (+1.74%)
- XRP: $0.4718 (+0.25%)
- DOGE: $0.12797 (+50.85%)
- ADA: $0.4188 (+3.69%)
- SOL: $32.95 (+2.81%)
- MATIC: $0.9373 (-0.30%)
- DOT: $6.68 (+2.30%)
- SHIB: $0.00001298 (+11.23%)
Top gainers on Binance:
