Binance Market Update (2022-10-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 2.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,558 and $21,091 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,847, up by 1.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DOGE , MASK , and KLAY , up by 51%, 50%, and 25%, respectively.

Market movers: