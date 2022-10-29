Binance Market Update (2022-10-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 3.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,452 and $21,091 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,921, up by 2.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include DOGE , MASK , and SHIB , up by 54%, 37%, and 30%, respectively.

Market movers: