Binance Market Update (2022-10-29)
Binance
2022-10-29 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 3.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,452 and $21,091 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,921, up by 2.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include DOGE, MASK, and SHIB, up by 54%, 37%, and 30%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4295 (+0.45%)
- ETH: $1631.86 (+6.16%)
- BNB: $303.7 (+2.26%)
- XRP: $0.4711 (+1.49%)
- DOGE: $0.13146 (+54.35%)
- ADA: $0.4084 (+2.90%)
- SOL: $33.2 (+6.79%)
- MATIC: $0.9379 (+0.95%)
- SHIB: $0.00001437 (+30.05%)
- DOT: $6.54 (+1.40%)
Top gainers on Binance:
