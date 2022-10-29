copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-29)
Binance
2022-10-29 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 4.62% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,000 and $20,989 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,931, up by 3.70%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MASK, OSMO, and DOGE, up by 77%, 59%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Tether’s Paolo Ardoino Says Bitcoin Adoption in Lugano, Switzerland, Going Well
- Ripple’s Q3 Report Released, XRP Holdings Drop Below 50%
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5001 (+4.46%)
- ETH: $1629.96 (+8.43%)
- BNB: $306.6 (+6.98%)
- XRP: $0.4785 (+3.82%)
- ADA: $0.4114 (+7.05%)
- DOGE: $0.10311 (+28.87%)
- SOL: $33.67 (+10.47%)
- MATIC: $0.9528 (+4.82%)
- DOT: $6.68 (+4.37%)
- SHIB: $0.00001241 (+17.19%)
Top gainers on Binance:
