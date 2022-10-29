Binance Market Update (2022-10-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 4.62% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,000 and $20,989 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,931, up by 3.70%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MASK , OSMO , and DOGE , up by 77%, 59%, and 29%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: