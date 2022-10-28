copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-28)
Binance
2022-10-28 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,000 and $20,756 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,628, down by -0.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OSMO, MASK, and VIDT, up by 39%, 23%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Tether’s Paolo Ardoino Says Bitcoin Adoption in Lugano, Switzerland, Going Well
- Ripple’s Q3 Report Released, XRP Holdings Drop Below 50%
- The Adoption Continues
- Premier League Could Sign A Deal With Sorare For Digital Collectible NFTs
- Binance’s CZ Confirms Participating as Equity Investor in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
- The Gucci Vault Is Now Open On The Sandbox
- Elon Musk Becomes Owner Of Twitter, Immediately Fires CEO And CFO
- CZ: Google Still Promoting Crypto Phishing Sites
- Institutional Crypto Investment Products’ Trading Volumes Drop to Two-Year Low
- Elon Musk Finally Closes Deal to Purchase Twitter, CNBC Reports
- LooksRare Becomes the Latest Platform to Forgo Royalty Requirements
- Amidst 97% Decline in Its Stock, Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Issues Bankruptcy Warning
- Twitter Users to Buy and Sell NFTs Through Tweets
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.438 (-1.52%)
- ETH: $1559.06 (-0.23%)
- BNB: $299.2 (+3.60%)
- XRP: $0.4707 (-0.32%)
- ADA: $0.404 (+0.50%)
- SOL: $32.06 (+1.75%)
- DOGE: $0.08474 (+2.81%)
- MATIC: $0.9402 (+1.68%)
- DOT: $6.53 (+1.08%)
- SHIB: $0.00001166 (+4.95%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text