Art Blocks’ Friendship Bracelet Project to Explore Digital Artwork NFT in the Physical World

In a recent announcement made on the official Twitter handle of Art Blocks, a platform for bringing compelling works of contemporary generative art to life, powered by Ethereum, it was revealed that they are coming with the Friendship Bracelet project.

This has come with Art Blocks addressing that they are certainly obsessed with sunsets, and in this project, Eric, the Founder of Art Blocks, and Alexis André will be carrying out the exploration of the representation of digital artwork in the physical world.

As revealed in a Twitter thread, the project is inspired by Judd’s capability to facilitate the creation of extraordinary pieces utilizing materials that are easily accessible. This includes materials such as embroidery floss.

Revealing what it looks like, Art Blocks mentioned that there are four strands twisted together with color combinations that are sometimes intentional and sometimes generated randomly, along with instructions issued as a beautiful work of generative art. It should be noted that the art is issued in the form of an NFT.

As per the official statement released by Art Blocks, their community is what makes all of this possible, as the community is pushing the best ideas forward, ultimately becoming the reason all these incredible imaginative projects are coming to the surface. Additionally, making friends is now easier as community members will be able to make a bracelet together.

Well, you must be wondering when the project will be live. First, you must note that the project was launched on October 24, 3 pm CT, but the Friendship Bracelet Project will open up before Marfa, allowing the community to claim on November 3, 2022, Thursday.

Each and everyone will have the chance to facilitate the creation of a commemorative bracelet in Marfa, and it won’t correspond with the one that you have already claimed. So even if you are an Art Blocks holder and are not in Marfa, don’t worry; you will still be able to take part in the project, as the project is for all Art Blocks holders.

Most recently, a generative art project on the blockchain, Chromie Squiggle, was released on Art Blocks.

The post Art Blocks’ Friendship Bracelet Project to explore digital artwork NFT in the physical world appeared first on Today NFT News.