Art Blocks’ Friendship Bracelet Project to Explore Digital Artwork NFT in the Physical World

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Art Blocks’ Friendship Bracelet Project to Explore Digital Artwork NFT in the Physical World

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-10-28 09:17
SNEAK PEEK
  • Art Blocks announces the initiation of the Friendship Bracelet Project in order to explore the representation of digital artwork in the physical world.
  • The project is inspired by Judd’s capability to create extraordinary pieces using materials that are easily accessible such as embroidery floss.
  • The project was launched on October 26, 3 pm CT, and it looks like four strands twisted together along with instructions issued as a beautiful work of art.
In a recent announcement made on the official Twitter handle of Art Blocks, a platform for bringing compelling works of contemporary generative art to life, powered by Ethereum, it was revealed that they are coming with the Friendship Bracelet project.
This has come with Art Blocks addressing that they are certainly obsessed with sunsets, and in this project, Eric, the Founder of Art Blocks, and Alexis André will be carrying out the exploration of the representation of digital artwork in the physical world.
As revealed in a Twitter thread, the project is inspired by Judd’s capability to facilitate the creation of extraordinary pieces utilizing materials that are easily accessible. This includes materials such as embroidery floss.
Revealing what it looks like, Art Blocks mentioned that there are four strands twisted together with color combinations that are sometimes intentional and sometimes generated randomly, along with instructions issued as a beautiful work of generative art. It should be noted that the art is issued in the form of an NFT.
As per the official statement released by Art Blocks, their community is what makes all of this possible, as the community is pushing the best ideas forward, ultimately becoming the reason all these incredible imaginative projects are coming to the surface. Additionally, making friends is now easier as community members will be able to make a bracelet together.
Well, you must be wondering when the project will be live. First, you must note that the project was launched on October 24, 3 pm CT, but the Friendship Bracelet Project will open up before Marfa, allowing the community to claim on November 3, 2022, Thursday.
Each and everyone will have the chance to facilitate the creation of a commemorative bracelet in Marfa, and it won’t correspond with the one that you have already claimed. So even if you are an Art Blocks holder and are not in Marfa, don’t worry; you will still be able to take part in the project, as the project is for all Art Blocks holders.
Most recently, a generative art project on the blockchain, Chromie Squiggle, was released on Art Blocks.
The post Art Blocks’ Friendship Bracelet Project to explore digital artwork NFT in the physical world appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text