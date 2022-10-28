Binance Market Update (2022-10-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, down by -2.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,030 and $20,775 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,184, down by -2.56%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include JOE , CVP , and USTC , up by 23%, 15%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: