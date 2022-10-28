Premier League Could Sign A Deal With Sorare For Digital Collectible NFTs

The Premier League, one of the world’s major soccer organizations, is allegedly in talks with its teams over a multi-year contract with Sorare for digital collectibles.

A multi-year contract for static photographs of players in the form of NFTs would be included in the agreement. If inked, it would cost around $34.7 million per year and would replace the Premier League’s first arrangement with ConsenSys, which was in the works but not completed early this year, according to Sky News.

After NFT prices and volumes fell this year, ConsenSys, the blockchain infrastructure supplier of Infura and MetaMask, is said to have attempted to renegotiate a lower-priced contract with the Premier League.

According to reports, Sorare then proposed a more lucrative deal than the updated ConsenSys offering.

The Premier League, the UK’s top-tier soccer league with hundreds of millions of die-hard followers, is also said to be in talks with Dapper Labs.

Sorare is a digital collectibles marketplace that has recently teamed with the NBA and other sports leagues. Recently Liverpool FC, a Premier League player, announced its partnership with the platform.

