The Gucci Vault Is Now Open On The Sandbox

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Thursday that the Gucci Vault is now open in its metaverse. From October 27th to November 9th, The Sandbox players will be able to navigate through Gucci Vault Land to experience the magic of Gucci’s experimental concept store where past, present, and future co-exist.

In addition to the event, Gucci is launching its first voxel digital collectibles in The Sandbox Marketplace on October 27th, the team added.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by more than 1% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.7758 per token.