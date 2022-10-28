Exchange
Elon Musk Becomes Owner Of Twitter, Immediately Fires CEO And CFO

Foxy - CoinCu
2022-10-28 04:14
Elon Musk has officially become the owner of Twitter after the acquisition closed on Thursday. As reported by Reuters, Twitter’s CEO and CFO, who allegedly provided very little information and provided misinformation, was terminated from the contract and expelled from the head office.
On October 27, billionaire Elon Musk officially became the new owner of social media platform Twitter with a bid of $ 44 billion. The deal was completed after a long time when Elon Musk repeatedly changed his mind about the acquisition and went through a legal battle between the two sides.
Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal for Twitter. The company's CEO and CFO were terminated and escorted out of headquarters https://t.co/nsktVzuCtn pic.twitter.com/SBWTIzqPnx
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2022
However, according to a report near Reuters, as soon as he took over, the Tesla CEO immediately fired the company’s executives and chief financial officers, Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal, and other issues. Legal issues and policy director Vijaya Gadde. These are the people Musk alleges they misled him and Twitter investors about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.
In addition, he also wants to eliminate spam, bots and scams mentioned earlier. Even so, Musk has yet to give details on how he will achieve all of this and who will run the company. He said he plans to cut jobs, leaving about 7,500 Twitter employees worried about their futures, even though employees had previously received assurances from the company that there would be no layoffs.
Twitter, Musk and executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
An ardent supporter of Dogcoin, Dogecoin price jumped 11% in the past day to $0.069 in the wake of the news that Elon Musk is said to have committed to completing the acquisition of Twitter during a video conference call with Bankers are helping to finance the deal.
24h DOGE price chart. Source: Coincu.com
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text