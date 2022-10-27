Exchange
Twitter Users to Buy and Sell NFTs Through Tweets

Lacton Muriuki - Cryptopolitan
2022-10-27 21:19
Twitter, a social media network, today declared cooperation with four marketplaces to enable users to buy, sell, and display NFTs through tweets directly.
The integration, known as NFT Tweet Tiles, places an NFT’s artwork in a separate panel within a tweet and includes a button that directs visitors to a listing on a marketplace.
The integration, which is still in testing, presently functions with markets from four distinct partners: Magic Eden, a platform-agnostic NFT marketplace protocol, Rarible, Dapper Labs, developer of the Flow blockchain, and Jump.trade, a sports-focused marketplace.
These marketplaces collectively span numerous blockchain networks, including Tezos, Immutable X, Solana, Flow, Polygon, and Ethereum.
The platform only presently accepts Ethereum NFTs, it previously enabled NFTs as verified profile images through its Twitter Blue membership service in January.

The adoption of NFT vs Twitter

NFT Profile Pictures had been made available to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS through Twitter Blue’s early access Labs feature. Later, support for Twitter’s NFT product was made available to web and Android users. However, the firm added that regardless of the platform they are currently using, everyone on Twitter will be able to see the new Hexa-shaped photo. Only iOS users choose their NFT as their profile picture.
The adoption of NFT Profile Pictures was restricted to the early markets. The firm has previously made suggestions that it intended to adopt NFTs more fully, which has become a hot topic of discussion on the platform.
In the midst of a sea of other updates in September, the social media platform provided a sneak peek at its intentions for NFTs. At the time, additionally, it bragged about how authentication would let creators showcase their work more effectively on the platform and stated it was looking into ways to allow them to display collections.
The launch comes from the firms growing desire to integrate decentralized technologies into its platform, which has led it to add features like support for Bitcoin tips and the appointment of Tess Rinearson as its lead in crypto engineering. Additionally, the business experimented with producing its own NFTs last year, which it offered for free.
