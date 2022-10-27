copy link
THORChain Suffers an Outage Due to Software Bug
Sam Kessler - CoinDesk
2022-10-27 19:55
THORChain – a blockchain in the Cosmos ecosystem focused on providing cross-chain liquidity – halted on Thursday as the result of a software bug.
THORchain’s development team tweeted that it was aware of the outage, noting that developers “identified the likely cause due to a unique transaction type (nothing to do with solvency).”
Devs are aware of a chain halt and have identified the likely cause due to a unique transaction type (nothing to do with solvency). An update will be posted as soon as there is more confirmed information.— THORChain (@THORChain) October 27, 2022
Chain halts are atypical for most blockchains; reliability and consistent uptime is generally cited as a key advantage of decentralized networks over centrally-controlled alternatives. The chain remained paused at press time.
THORChain didn't immediately return a request for comment.
