THORChain Suffers an Outage Due to Software Bug

THORChain – a blockchain in the Cosmos ecosystem focused on providing cross-chain liquidity – halted on Thursday as the result of a software bug.

THORchain’s development team tweeted that it was aware of the outage, noting that developers “identified the likely cause due to a unique transaction type (nothing to do with solvency).”

Devs are aware of a chain halt and have identified the likely cause due to a unique transaction type (nothing to do with solvency). An update will be posted as soon as there is more confirmed information. — THORChain (@THORChain) October 27, 2022

Chain halts are atypical for most blockchains; reliability and consistent uptime is generally cited as a key advantage of decentralized networks over centrally-controlled alternatives. The chain remained paused at press time.

THORChain didn't immediately return a request for comment.